Traders Buy High Volume of Pfizer Call Options (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 434,712 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 176% compared to the typical volume of 157,529 call options.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $28.33 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $45.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

