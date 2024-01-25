Traders Buy Large Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Doma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,637,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Doma by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Doma by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,774,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Doma by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 143,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Doma by 298.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 995,420 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Doma from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Doma Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DOMA opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. Doma has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $23.60. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.80.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Doma had a negative net margin of 63.44% and a negative return on equity of 429.43%. The company had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter.

About Doma

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

