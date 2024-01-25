TransDigm Group Incorporated to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $7.18 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will earn $7.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.17. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $34.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $37.83 EPS.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TDG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $975.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,001.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,059.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $996.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $916.98. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $683.91 and a one year high of $1,077.54. The firm has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total value of $2,984,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $35.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $22.00.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.