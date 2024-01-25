Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Trading Down 3%

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $35.19 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 93,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 637,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tri Pointe Homes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 168.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.