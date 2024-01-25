Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Receives $62.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Separately, DA Davidson cut Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

TFIN stock opened at $74.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.15. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $46.67 and a 12-month high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.20.

In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $743,315.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,134 in the last ninety days. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

