TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Trading Down 0.7%

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $38.10. Approximately 10,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 15,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.
TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36.
TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF Company Profile
The TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Composite TR index. The fund is actively managed and invests in global equities focused on artificial intelligence and deep learning. LRNZ was launched on Feb 28, 2020 and is managed by TrueShares.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.