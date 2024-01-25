TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.9 %

TRST stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $572.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,137,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 7.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 98.2% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 98,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 48,667 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 230,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

