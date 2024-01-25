TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 0.9 %
TRST stock opened at $30.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $572.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.56. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
