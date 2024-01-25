UBS Group Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $113.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $105.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

WTFC opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.21. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

