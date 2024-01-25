UBS Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 12,041 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 255% compared to the average daily volume of 3,395 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after buying an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in UBS Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after buying an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that UBS Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

