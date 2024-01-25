United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,354,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,082,594,000 after purchasing an additional 357,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,260,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,829,000 after purchasing an additional 317,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,590,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,430,504,000 after purchasing an additional 388,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,740,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,387,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,070 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS opened at $156.58 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

