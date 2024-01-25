United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $70.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $57.83 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

