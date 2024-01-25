United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of United Therapeutics worth $40,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,865 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $218.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.53. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $266.05.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

