Universal Health Services, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Universal Health Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UHS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $153.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.70. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $113.69 and a 52-week high of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.