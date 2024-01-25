UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Up 6%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 340,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 821,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on UP Fintech from $2.84 to $3.17 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UP Fintech

UP Fintech Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $622.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.23.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 13.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UP Fintech

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in UP Fintech by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UP Fintech by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.