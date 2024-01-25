Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Plans GBX 0.40 Dividend

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Van Elle Trading Down 1.3 %

Van Elle stock opened at GBX 38 ($0.48) on Thursday. Van Elle has a 52-week low of GBX 31 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 53 ($0.67). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.16.

In other Van Elle news, insider Mark Cutler purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($49,555.27). Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a ground engineering contractor in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: General Piling, Specialist Piling and Rail, and Ground Engineering Services. The company offers various piling services, including augered, bored, drilled, rotary bored, continuous flight auger (CFA), sectional flight auger, cased CFA, driven, and restricted access and specialist piling services; and pile testing services comprising static and dynamic load, and pile integrity testing.

