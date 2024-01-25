VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.41 on Thursday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.