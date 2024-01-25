Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Trading Down 0%

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report) dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$42.75 and last traded at C$42.75. Approximately 79,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 85,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.76.

Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.99.

