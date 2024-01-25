Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after buying an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24,328.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,422 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,992,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,642,000 after purchasing an additional 336,605 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,324,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $217.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $221.56.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.