Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Stake Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 19,421 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VONG opened at $81.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.98 and a 12 month high of $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

