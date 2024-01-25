Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Trading Up 11.3%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 73,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 69,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Vanstar Mining Resources Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$38.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 22.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chibougamau, Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.