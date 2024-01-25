VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stake Reduced by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 71.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 450,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after buying an additional 187,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 122.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,136,000 after buying an additional 173,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $25,041.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,374.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,178 shares of company stock worth $9,469,966. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $203.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.08 and its 200-day moving average is $206.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.44 and a 52 week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

