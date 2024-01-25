VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) versus Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Head-To-Head Comparison

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Free Report) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIA optronics and Peraso’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $230.25 million N/A -$10.75 million ($0.48) -1.65 Peraso $14.87 million 0.29 -$32.40 million ($42.00) -0.14

VIA optronics has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peraso, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

VIA optronics has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VIA optronics and Peraso, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Peraso 0 0 1 0 3.00

Peraso has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 596.86%. Given Peraso’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peraso is more favorable than VIA optronics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of VIA optronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Peraso shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics N/A N/A N/A Peraso -142.05% -110.29% -74.64%

Summary

VIA optronics beats Peraso on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIA optronics

(Get Free Report)

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About Peraso

(Get Free Report)

Peraso Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules. It also provides accelerator engine products, comprising bandwidth engine for high-performance applications where throughput is critical; and quad partition rate, which allows for parallel accesses to multiple partitions of the memory simultaneously. Its mmWave products are used for various applications, such as multi-gigabit point-to-point (PtMP) wireless links; and fixed wireless access in the 5G operating bands, as well as consumer applications, such as wireless video streaming, and untethered augmented reality and virtual reality. The company also licenses intellectual property, as well as offers non-recurring engineering services. It markets its products through direct sales personnel, as well as sells representatives and distributors. The company was formerly knowns as MoSys, Inc. and changed its name to Peraso Inc. in December 2021. Peraso Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.