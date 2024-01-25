Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Viavi Solutions has set its Q2 guidance at $0.06-0.10 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.63 million. On average, analysts expect Viavi Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,012.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $73,858.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,125,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,937,000 after acquiring an additional 376,858 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,420,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,451,000 after purchasing an additional 506,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,560,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,830,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,826,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,375,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,381,000 after acquiring an additional 141,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

