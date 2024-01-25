Vir Biotechnology, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Vir Biotechnology in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of VIR stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $31.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 31.89% and a negative net margin of 505.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 87,228.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,002,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,020,000 after buying an additional 31,965,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,950,000 after buying an additional 960,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,830,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,410,000 after buying an additional 311,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,790,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,353,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,576,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.