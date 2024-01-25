Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Visteon worth $34,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,819,000 after acquiring an additional 185,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 51.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after purchasing an additional 834,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Visteon by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,023,000 after buying an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visteon from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $117.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.42.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

