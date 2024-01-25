Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 932,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 790,427 shares.The stock last traded at $21.27 and had previously closed at $21.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair lowered Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Vita Coco Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.06.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vita Coco

In other Vita Coco news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,792,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,858,120 shares in the company, valued at $299,792,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,141,976 shares of company stock valued at $114,372,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $329,000. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 121,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,374 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth about $796,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

See Also

