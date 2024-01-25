Vroom Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,644 call options.
Shares of VRM stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Vroom has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.82.
Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $235.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.90 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 80.07% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. Analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,290,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vroom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,865,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,572,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.
