Vroom Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,573 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,644 call options.

Vroom Price Performance

Shares of VRM stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Vroom has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $235.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.90 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 80.07% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. Analysts predict that Vroom will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vroom

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vroom

In other Vroom news, CEO Thomas H. Shortt sold 47,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $25,396.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,172,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,333.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vroom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,290,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Vroom by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,865,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,832 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vroom by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,572,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling vehicles. The company operates through three segments: Ecommerce, Wholesale, and Retail Financing segments. It also offers digital retailing services to dealers, automotive financial services companies, and others in the automotive industry; and vehicle financing solutions.

