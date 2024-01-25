VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 133,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 43,594 shares.The stock last traded at $58.37 and had previously closed at $59.02.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSEC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on VSE from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $914.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $231.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.97 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that VSE Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in VSE in the second quarter valued at $60,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

