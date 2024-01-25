Wabash National (WNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Wabash National to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.19. Wabash National had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 48.80%. The firm had revenue of $632.83 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wabash National Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after buying an additional 712,620 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $17,370,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $6,132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,025,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,785,000 after purchasing an additional 384,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 4th quarter worth $7,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Wabash National from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Further Reading

