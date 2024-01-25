Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $164.00 to $169.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,361,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 789,596 shares.The stock last traded at $152.39 and had previously closed at $152.60.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WCN. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 5,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 615,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,939,000 after purchasing an additional 69,831 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1,993.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day moving average of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

