WEC Energy Group (WEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group has set its FY23 guidance at $4.58-$4.62 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,446,000 after purchasing an additional 277,337 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 402,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 206,555 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after purchasing an additional 149,498 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.