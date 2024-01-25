Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.54). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edgewise Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

EWTX stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $972.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EWTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,700,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 349.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,218.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,643.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 172,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $1,610,218.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John R. Moore sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $89,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

