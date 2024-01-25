Wedbush Comments on Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.77 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.84. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ FY2025 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.7 %

ASO stock opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after acquiring an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Articles

