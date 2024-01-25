Wedbush Weighs in on Hanmi Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $16.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.31. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 358,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

