Wedbush Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

