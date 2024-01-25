Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) vs. Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Critical Contrast

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.4% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 42.1% of Westrock Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Constellation Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Westrock Coffee and Constellation Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westrock Coffee 0 0 2 0 3.00 Constellation Brands 0 3 16 0 2.84

Risk & Volatility

Westrock Coffee presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.69%. Constellation Brands has a consensus target price of $289.24, suggesting a potential upside of 16.91%. Given Westrock Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Westrock Coffee is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Westrock Coffee has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Constellation Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westrock Coffee $867.87 million 1.07 -$55.19 million ($0.77) -13.65 Constellation Brands $10.18 billion 4.44 -$71.00 million $8.45 29.28

Westrock Coffee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Constellation Brands. Westrock Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Constellation Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westrock Coffee and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westrock Coffee -5.31% -94.58% -3.99% Constellation Brands 14.76% 23.35% 8.73%

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Westrock Coffee on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries. The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions. The Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability segment engages in delivery and settlement of forward sales contracts for green coffee. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands. It also offers wine under the Cook's California Champagne, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Ruffino, SIMI, My Favorite Neighbor, Robert Mondavi Winery, Schrader, and The Prisoner Wine Company brands; and spirits under the Casa Noble, Copper & Kings, High West, Mi CAMPO, Nelson's Green Brier, and SVEDKA brands. It provides its products to wholesale distributors, retailers, on-premise locations, and state alcohol beverage control agencies. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, New York.

