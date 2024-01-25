William Blair Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

MKTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut shares of MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $206.00 to $203.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.09.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $274.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $200.01 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.71.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.32 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

