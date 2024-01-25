WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Shares Down 2.8%

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.07 and last traded at $41.20. 412,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 966,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Get WisdomTree India Earnings Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $6,158,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7,737.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 287.1% during the fourth quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 403,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 299,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 128,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 36,450 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree India Earnings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.