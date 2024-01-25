Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Woodward from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Get Woodward alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Woodward

Woodward Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $135.56 on Thursday. Woodward has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.10.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Woodward will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,556,000 after buying an additional 21,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after acquiring an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 6.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,062,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,047,000 after acquiring an additional 62,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.