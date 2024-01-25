Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $123.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.25.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts Stock Performance
Wynn Resorts stock opened at $94.29 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,178.77 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.
About Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
Read More
