Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $123.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 11,451 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $1,090,822.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,830 shares in the company, valued at $25,227,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $419,810.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,495,661. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,083.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $94.29 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,178.77 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

