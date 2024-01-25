Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.89). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.47) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.89) EPS.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.39.

Shares of CRSP opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.69. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $76.97.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Chad R acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 921,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,742,000 after acquiring an additional 74,383 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 352.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 126,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 98,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

