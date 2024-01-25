Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Glaukos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.22). The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.30.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $92.02 on Thursday. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Glaukos by 8.7% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 9.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,780,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,997,000 after acquiring an additional 150,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 45.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,115,000 after acquiring an additional 453,756 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $4,856,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,894 shares of company stock worth $20,651,997 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

