Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE:NEP opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.33. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 18.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,865,533 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $144,506,000 after buying an additional 774,665 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 64.4% in the third quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,583,336 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $106,425,000 after buying an additional 1,404,318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 16.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,171,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,092,000 after buying an additional 301,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

