Zacks Research Comments on AptarGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

ATR has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $130.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.89. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $107.89 and a 12 month high of $133.79.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 8.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 9.0% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $403,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Featured Stories

