Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Genpact in a report released on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Genpact’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Genpact’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%.

G has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Genpact Stock Performance

G opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 103,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,440,000 after buying an additional 1,999,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,569,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,738,000 after buying an additional 1,327,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Articles

