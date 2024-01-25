Zacks Research Weighs in on American Water Works Company, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.84 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.83. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Trading Down 3.4 %

AWK opened at $121.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

