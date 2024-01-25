Zacks Research Weighs in on The Manitowoc Company, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Manitowoc in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Manitowoc’s current full-year earnings is $1.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

MTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Manitowoc Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.18 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 19.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.8% during the third quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 31,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

(Get Free Report)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.