Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.37.

ZION stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

