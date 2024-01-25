Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZWS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 55,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,685.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,300,711.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 35,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,043,689.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 51,600.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,622.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,244,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after buying an additional 1,171,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZWS opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names.

