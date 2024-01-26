2,732 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,732 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,313,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $370,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,471 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $191,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.38. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $87.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,349.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $551,761.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,260.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,737 shares of company stock worth $1,158,186 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEX

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.